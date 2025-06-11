Beckman to play for the “white” team Friday night

NORFOLK, Neb. — The Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic will be played this Friday night, June 13.

The game will be on Friday, June 13 starting at 7:00 p.m. The Friday night kickoff time is a change from previous year’s games, which were played on Saturday afternoons. The 2025 edition will still be played at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. Wolfpack senior standout Taylor Beckman will don the pads one last time as a member of the ‘White’ team.

David Stoddard of Stanton will coach the White Team and Cory Volk of Pender will coach the Red Team. Joining Stoddard on the White side will be Greg Wegner and Matthew Peter of Stanton, Joe Anderson of Oakland Craig, Kodiak French of Norfolk Public, and Kobe Lade of Battle Creek. Joining Volk on the Red sideline will be Dan Swinton and Amp Ferg from Pender, Mike Naeve from Winside, Jason Konicek from Norfolk Catholic, and Mitch Hyde from Lutheran Northeast.

…see more at this week’s Elgin Review.