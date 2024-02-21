Beckman the latest to file for re-election

The deadline has passed for incumbents to file for re-election in Antelope County and across Nebraska.

The deadline was Thursday, February 15.

As expected, District #18 School Board member Eric Beckman filed for re-election prior to the deadline, joining board members Steve Busteed and Luke Hinkle seeking re-election to four-year terms on the board.

Earlier in the month, Elgin City Council President Craig Niewohner, representing Ward II, filed for election. He was appointed to the Elgin City to fill a vacancy several years ago. 2024 will be the first time his name will be on the election ballot.

One name that will not be on the election ballot this year will be Ward I City Councilman Jim Kittelson.

The former Elgin fire chief, Kittelson has served several terms on the council.

The deadline for non-incumbents to file for election is March 1.