Beckman suffers first loss at Burwell Invite

BURWELL — Last week was a busy week for Wolfpack wrestlers. On Friday, three Wolfpack boys competed at the Burwell Wrestling Invite.

Junior Carter Beckman saw his winning streak snapped at 13 as he was defeated in the finals of the 126-pound division. Kaleb Baker of St. Paul (16-2) defeated Beckman 6 to 0. The loss dropped Beckman’s record to 13-1.

Kaeden Schwarting dropped both of his matches on the mats. In the opening round of the 113-pound weight class, Tristen Krueger of North Central earned a victory, pinning Schwarting. Then, after a bye, Schwarting lost to Owen Hartman of Ansley/Litchfield, again by pin. Competing in the 132-pound weight class, Jack Barlow dropped both of his matches by pin. For a complete recap of the day, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.