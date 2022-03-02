Beckman steps down as CVA board chairman

Central Valley Ag Cooperative has announced a transition of the leadership of its board of directors. Dave Beckman, previous board chairman, has stepped down from chairman. Luke Carlson, a board member from York, Neb., has been unanimously elected to serve as chairman.

Dave will continue to serve on the board of directors throughout the year. He plans to help with the transition until his term is up in November 2022.

Dave Beckman, a producer from Elgin, Neb., began his service on CVA’s predecessor cooperative boards in 1991 when he was elected to Farmers Co-op Exchange (FCX). “I certainly had no intention of serving as a director for 30 years, but the time has passed quickly,” said Dave. His passion for the co-op kept him an active member on the board, eventually taking the chairman position in the mid-90s. Throughout various mergers and acquisitions, Dave held his position as chairman from 1999 until December 2021. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.