Beckman named Wolfpack wrestling team MVP

Wolfpack wrestling coach Trey Rossman has announced end-of-the-season awards.

He said all four wrestlers on the team earned letters for their efforts during the season. He said that marked the first time in his three years as coach of the team that had happened. Three individual awards were handed out. They were:

Wolfpack Award — Senior Luke Henn collected the honor. Injured for most of the season, he returned to action in February and qualified for the State Wrestling Tournament held in Omaha.

Rossman said Henn was chosen for the award due to the leadership he provided the team not only during the season, but throughout his career.

“You displayed a tremendous amount of leadership,” Coach Rossman said.

Most Improved — For the progress he made from the beginning of the season through districts held at Plainview, freshman Cale Kinney was chosen.

Team MVP — Freshman Carter Beckman had a stellar season where he was ranked fifth in the state in the 106-pound division. In the tough Plainview district, the state’s top five wrestlers competed. Beckman just missed qualifying for state.

“I don’t know if there’s anyone more deserving of this award in my three years here,” Rossman said. “He epitomizes everything I look for in an athlete.”

“I just want to say ‘thank you’ from the bottom of my heart,” Rossman told the team and parents. “I want nothing but the absolute best for all of you.”

Reflection on tenure

Later that evening, Coach Rossman reflected on his three years at the helm of the Wolfpack program. Rossman, from Atkinson, was hired to fill the coaching position after Wolfpack Coach Doug Jones retired after a long career.

Rossman said its rare to become head coach right out of college, but that’s how it happened for EPPJ. He said he became a better coach, every year, while leading the Wolfpack.

He said he learned a lot by ‘trial and error’ but is confident the program is in good shape.

“I’m confident I’m leaving the program in a lot better shape than when I started … I accomplished everything I possibly could while I was here,” he said. “Taking over for Doug, those were hard shoes to fill for anyone.

“I was blessed and fortunate to start my career here in Elgin,” Rossman said.

The program grew each year, Rossman said. This past year the Wolfpack returned to state with Henn and Beckman almost qualified.

“I wish the kids nothing but success.”