Beckman named ‘Outstanding wrestler’ at Twin Loup Invite

SARGENT — It may have been cold and snowy outside, but inside the gymnasium at Sargent the wrestling action was hot.

Elgin Public-Pope John had the best wrestler at Friday’s tournament. Wolfpack junior Carter Beckman, competing at 126-pounds, was named the “Outstanding Wrestler” at the tournament. Wrestling five times, Beckman had three pins and a medical forfeit en route to the finals match. There, he scored on an escape to defeat. For the full story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.