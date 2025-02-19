Beckman chosen for NEN All-Star Football Classic

Organizers of the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic Friday announced the list of players who will play in this year’s game.

Among the selections for this year’s game is EPPJ Wolfpack senior Taylor Beckman. Arguably, the hardest hitting player on the team, he was a standout player as a fullback/linebacker for the Wolfpack as the team qualified for the Class D2 State Football Playoffs in 2024.

Beckman will be a member of the White Team. Other area selections for the game were Sam Cheatum, Keaton Thiele and Alex Schindler of Summerland; and Christian Rodgers of Neligh-Oakdale.

Cory Volk of Pender will coach the Red Team while David Stoddard of Stanton will lead the White Team.

The game will be played under the lights on Friday, June 13, at Norfolk’s Memorial Field. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.