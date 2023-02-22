Beckman caps senior season with third place medal at State

OMAHA — The ‘face’ of Wolfpack wrestling since first donning a varsity singlet, EPPJ senior Carter Beckman turned in a career-best performance at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships Saturday. All four of his victories came on decisions.

He saved his best performance for his final trip to state, finishing third in the Class D 120-pound division.

Beckman described the three-day tournament as something akin to a business trip.

“I went there to win and get my reward (a medal),” Beckman said. “I stayed focused and was ‘dialed in’ for my matches.”

Doing what he does best, he slowly, methodically, took down Mullen’s Jeffery Forsen in the consolation finals Saturday, finishing third in one of the toughest divisions of any class at the tournament.

It marked the fourth time this season the Mullen wrestler had squared off against Beckman. “I was in pretty good control for most of the match,” he said.

For more, turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.