BCHC’s Tiny Treasure daycares recognized for quality child care

Boone County Health Center Tiny Treasures Daycares have been recognized by Nebraska Step Up to Quality for its commitment to quality child care and education. Step Up to Quality programs go beyond state licensing requirements to better serve the needs of young children and their families and to prepare them for success in kindergarten and beyond.

With 90 percent of brain development occurring before age 5, early child care and education is crucial to a child’s future success. Early learning builds the foundation for skills needed in school, work and life. Studies show that children who receive quality early child care and education are more likely to show improved reading and math skills and earn higher wages.

For the rest of the story, see this week’s Elgin Review.