BCHC recognizes Schindler for Caring Kind Award

Boone County Health Centers (BCHC) announced last week Courtney Schindler, RT, as the esteemed recipient of the Caring Kind award presented by the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA).

This prestigious accolade underscores Schindler’s exceptional commitment to patient care, and her outstanding contributions as a respiratory therapist within BCHC.

The Caring Kind award, bestowed by the Nebraska Hospital Association, holds a special significance in the healthcare community, recognizing individuals who demonstrate extraordinary compassion, dedication, and professionalism in their service to others. Courtney Schindler exemplifies these qualities in every aspect of her work, earning the admiration and respect of her peers.