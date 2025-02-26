BCHC Masquerade Ball

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) Foundation is excited to announce that ticket sales are now live for its biennial gala, a Masquerade Ball. The event will take place on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the Cardinal Inn Event Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a social hour, followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

The event will raise funds for the Scope It Out project, which aims to raise $98,000 overall to purchase new scopes for the Surgery Department at Boone County Health Center. Guests will enjoy fine dining, live entertainment, and thrilling activities, all in support of this vital cause.

The event features Encrypt Escape Rooms from Norfolk, offering tabletop breakout challenges where each table will work as a team to solve puzzles and race against the clock. Live music will be provided by The VIX, a rock and roll band out of Lincoln, featuring Kalen Krohn, musician with local ties.

Dinner, catered by Country Mile Catering, includes smoked brisket, corn, baby potatoes, macaroni salad, and dessert. A cash bar will be available throughout the evening.

Tickets for open seating are $75 per person, or tables of eight can be reserved for $600. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available for purchase online at boonecohealth.org under the “Who We Are” section, under the Foundation tab. They can also be purchased by calling or visiting the Foundation office.

The deadline for ticket purchases and sponsorships is March 20, 2025.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best masquerade attire, though any attire of any style is welcome.

Secure your tickets today and be part of this meaningful event. For questions or more information, please contact Foundation Director Sarah Grape at 402-395-3145.