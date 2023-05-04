BCHC Directors elect Stricklin as interim CEO following Sharp resignation

ALBION — Two days after announcing the sudden resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tanya Sharp, Boone County Health Center (BCHC) announced the election of Kristie Stricklin as the company’s interim president/CEO, effective immediately while the company searches for a replacement.

Interim CEO Stricklin has been with BCHC for four years as Vice President of Clinic Services. Stricklin has extensive experience in healthcare. Previously, she served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at East Central District Health Department and as the Executive Director of Clinic Operations at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. She has a Masters Degree in Health Care Administration.

The decision to elect Stricklin as the interim CEO was made by the Board of Directors after the resignation of the previous CEO, Tanya Sharp, was announced Wednesday in a press release. She has left the company to pursue other opportunities. Sharp had been with BCHC for eight years, significantly contributing to its growth and success.

Don Casper, Chairman of the Board, stated, “We thank Sharp for her leadership and contributions to BCHC, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

The board expressed their gratitude for Sharp’s contributions, then shared that they have “complete confidence in Stricklin’s ability to lead the company during this transition.”

Interim CEO Stricklin expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to lead the company during this transitional period, stating that she is committed to maintaining the company’s strong reputation for quality healthcare.

The Board of Directors has begun a search for a permanent CEO.