BCHC brings in new ENT

Dr. Tyler Bliss of Grand Island Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) recently began seeing patients at Boone County Health Center’s ENT Specialty Clinic the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Dr. Bliss earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch and completed his residency through the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He is fluent in both Portuguese and Spanish and has received many honors and awards in the medical field including Gold Humanism Honor Society, St. Vincent’s Student Clinic Volunteer of the Year Award, Alpha Omega Alpha Society and Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout.

Dr. Bliss is also an accomplished research assistant who was active in multiple ongoing projects through the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He has served as a research assistant during a two-month epidemiology research project in Peru as well as a study on insulin resistance performed at Brigham Young University in Utah.

Locally, Dr. Bliss trained under Dr. Knudsen, who was a longtime ENT and much loved at Boone County Health Center.

“Dr. Bliss has the same excellent bedside manner and expertise Dr. Knudsen offered our patients. He is a welcome addition to our ENT Specialty Clinic,” said Cindy Lesiak, VP of Patient Services.

“I was pleased to follow Dr. Knudsen’s encouragement to consider Albion as a place to practice medicine. Dr. Knudsen spoke highly of his time in Albion, and I’ve discovered the same to be true in caring for patients at Boone County Health Center,” said Dr. Bliss.

The addition of Dr. Bliss expands ENT services at Boone County Health Center as Dr. Novotny will also continue seeing patients the third Friday of the month.

As with all specialty clinics at Boone County Health Center, patients need a referral from their primary care provider in order to be seen. Specialty Clinic visits can be set up by calling Melissia at Boone County Health Center 402-395-3180.