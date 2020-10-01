BCHC a drive-by TestNebraska site

Due to a recent increase in COVID cases, Boone County Health Center will be a drive-by TestNebraska Site be located in Albion.

TestNebraska will be here in Albion on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The drive-by will be located at Boone County Health Center North Administration parking lot. Testing is free.

For questions please contact East Central District Health -Department at 402-562-8960.

To register for an appointment time to be tested, please go to the website https://covid19testingne.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cJa8ezYYRQfZRCl