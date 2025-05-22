Bartlett to host “Smokin for the Bronze”

‘Smokin for the Bronze’ is the theme for a day of fun activities to be held in Bartlett.

Among the many events planned for Saturday, May 31 are:

• An “all you can eat” BBQ from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the north side of the Herb Mignery Sculpture Display. Proceeds will go to the sculpture garden.

• A car, tractor and motorcycle show from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Lineup will take place from noon to 2 p.m.

• A non-sanctioned kids pedal tractor pull will start at 3 p.m. Registration will begin at 2 p.m.

• A cornhole tournament will be held at 2 p.m. Registration will start at

1 p.m. The cost is $20 per team.

• A craft & vendor show will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• On the north side of the fairgrounds, a tractor pull will be held, starting at 11 a.m.