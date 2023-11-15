Bartlett News

The Wheeler County Veterans Day program was held November 10th at 10:30 a.m. at Wheeler Central. The event began with the members of Wheeler County Sons of the American Legion posting the colors. Those members were David Collins, Dean Miller and Gary Smith.

The Kindergarten class along with their teacher Shawna Schlenger led the ‘Pledge of Allegiance,’ followed by Kindergarten-8th grades singing the ‘Star Spangled Banner.’

Wheeler Central Superintendent Daniel Kluver gave a welcome followed by an invocation by Pastor Duane Waddle.

Guest speaker was Zach Wright who spoke and shared slide photos of his military experience in Iraq.

