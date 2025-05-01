Bartlett Legion Post #107 to send McGuan to Boys State

The Bartlett American Legion Post #107 has selected Aidan Maddux as their 2025 Cornhusker Boys State representative.

Aidan, the son of Traci and Bob McGuan of Farwell, Nebraska is a junior at Wheeler Central High School and is active in a number of activities including: Band, FFA, FCS, One Act Play and Journalism.

Aidan’s future plans are to attend Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, Nebraska studying ‘Ranch Management.’

Cornhusker Boys State will be held in Lincoln at the University of Nebraska Campus June 1-7. During this time he will experience the American Government by role-playing, campaigning for offices, holding elections and hearing many guest speakers. He will also have the opportunity to tour the Nebraska state capitol and participate in band exercises.

Boys State is a nationally recognized and highly acclaimed organization that only the most qualified high school juniors are selected to participate in. It offers many opportunities which include scholarships and community recognition. Those who participate will have the opportunity to grow as individuals and to become strong functioning citizens of our nations.

Aidan has a strong desire to take part in the Boys State Program and is looking forward to being a member of the Cornhusker Boys State Band during that time.