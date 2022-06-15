Bargain Box supports efforts of brain injury awareness group

The Bargain Box of Elgin recently gave the Brain Injury Awareness, Healing and Support (BIAHS) group $1,000 which was used to purchase assistive items to make group members life a bit easier.

According to Charlotte Endorf, personalized tumblers to stay hydrated, horse liniment for pain and beepers to track lost phones and glasses were the favorites. HOPE boxes similar to those given to those with breast cancer were also enjoyed by the group. Word searches, lotion and large print books were all very useful parts of the nice, pampering gifts.

The group notes one of the worst things about brain injury is the sudden feeling of uselessness and no purpose. Stuffed animals were donated and have been distributed to their 15-county service area as well as into southern South Dakota. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.