Barbara J. Grundmayer, 75 of Hastings, NE passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

A visitation was held Friday afternoon, April 21, 2023, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. Graveside services and burial followed in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Raeville.

A Celebration of Life gathering was held at the Raeville Hall following services at the cemetery.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Barbara Jean Grundmayer, daughter of Doyle L. and Marjorie (Foelgner) Clarke was born, July 4, 1947, at Great Bend, KS.

She attended grade school and graduated from Great Bend High School.

In 1965, Barb married Fred Cochran at Great Bend, KS and to this union two children were born: Chad and Cheri. Barb and Fred lived in Tulsa, OK where Barb worked at various part-time jobs while raising her children.

They divorced in 1986 and Barb moved to Hastings where she worked at State of Nebraska Health and Human Services as a Psych Technician.

Barb was united in marriage to Gerry Grundmayer in 1992 and they continued living in Hastings, NE.

She retired in 2012 and has enjoyed her free time.

Barb was an anchor to her family and was loved by all. She was a joy to all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband Gerry of Hastings, NE; son Chad (Bonnie) Cochran of Spirit Lake, ID; daughter Cheri (Danny) Pendergast of Hastings; two sisters: Karen (Richard) Morrison of Lee’s Summit, MO; Peggy (Eugene) Byars of Birmingham, AL; three grandchildren: Erin (Andrew) Mundus of Lincoln, NE; Rachel Wolfe of Hastings; Kevi Cochran of Spirit Lake, ID; along with a great many nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents Doyle and Marjorie Clarke.