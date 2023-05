On Tuesday morning, The Bank of Elgin donated $5,000 to the Elgin Rescue Squad fundraising campaign for a new ambulance. Representing the bank, longtime supporter of community activities, were (l-r): Samantha Stoltz, Anne Parks, Susan Kallhoff, Tracy Beckman, Gary Arehart, Deb Tharnish, Michael Moser and Lori Beckman. The goal of the campaign is to raise $150,000 for new equipment for the new ambulance.