Auxiliaries prepare, send packages to deployed servicemen

One of the major goals of the VFW and Legion auxiliaries here is to support our service members and their families. With that in mind, care packages for four area servicemen who are actively deployed were assembled and shipped this past week. Receiving package are:

*****

SGT BEAU HEITHOFF

PSC 831 Box 0032

FPO, AE 09902

*****

CAPT. ANTHONY KALLHOFF

609 AOC/COD

APO, AE 09309

*****

COLONEL BRIAN L. MEDCALF

PSC 831 Box 0032

FPO, AE 09902

*****

SGT. FIRST CLASS JUSTIN TRAMP

PSC 831 Box 0032

FPO, AE 09902

Turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review for complete story.