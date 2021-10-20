Auxiliaries prepare, send packages to deployed servicemen

One of the major goals of the VFW and Legion auxiliaries here is to support our service members and their families. With that in mind, care packages for four area servicemen who are actively deployed were assembled and shipped this past week. Receiving package are:
*****
SGT BEAU HEITHOFF
PSC 831 Box 0032
FPO, AE 09902
*****
CAPT. ANTHONY KALLHOFF
609 AOC/COD
APO, AE 09309
*****
COLONEL BRIAN L. MEDCALF
PSC 831 Box 0032
FPO, AE 09902
*****
SGT. FIRST CLASS JUSTIN TRAMP
PSC 831 Box 0032
FPO, AE 09902
Turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review for complete story.