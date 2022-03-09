Audrey Ann Fangman, 76, of Albion, NE passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society, Albion.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, March 4, 2022 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, with Rev. John Norman. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Petersburg. Visitation was held Thursday at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Audrey Ann Fangman, daughter of Edward and Eva (Rumery) Meis was born December 28, 1945 at Tilden, NE. She attended school and graduated from St. Boniface Catholic School in Elgin.

On December 28, 1964, Audrey married Bernard Reicks. They lived east of Petersburg and to this union Doug was born. They later divorced in 1976.

Audrey married Vincent Faust and the couple lived in Petersburg until his death in October 1986. On January 3, 1992 she was married to Wendelin Fangman and they lived in Raeville. Wendelin passed away in December 1997. Audrey met Bob Young in 2004 and they enjoyed each other’s companionship since. Due to failing health she entered the Good Samaritan Society in Albion on March 19, 2020.

Audrey’s love for cooking led to her various cooking jobs including the City Café in St. Edward, various cafés in Petersburg, the Albion Senior Center, Boone County Health Center in Albion, and Helena in Petersburg during fertilizer season.

She enjoyed taking drives in the country, going shopping, listening to music and attending her grandchildren’s activities.

Audrey was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, NE, and the Christian Mothers.

She is survived by special friend Bob Young of Raeville; her son Doug (Jean) Reicks of Petersburg; three grandchildren: Rebecca Reicks of Lincoln, NE; Zachary and Abby Reicks of Petersburg; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, husbands Vin Faust and Wendelin Fangman.