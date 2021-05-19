Athletic memorabilia on sale

Athletic memorabilia is as popular as it ever has been.

Having said that, the public has an opportunity, at a very small price, to own some Wolfpack memorabilia.

At last week’s District #18 school board meeting, they approved the selling of Wolfpack uniforms first worn when EPS and Pope John formed the co-op years ago. The items are available for viewing and purchase in the school hallway. The cost is $5 per piece. Regarding uniforms, board member Luke Hinkle reported on the Wolfpack sports co-op committee meeting recently held. Among the items of note were:

• It was decided to pay for dance tops & poms for 12 uniforms every seven years.

• Female wrestling singlets will need to be purchased to match the current boys singlets.

• Basketball uniforms are in the purchase rotation for this year.

• Parent’s Night will continue with the same format. Wrestling parent’s night will be held during the EPPJ Tourney.

• Discussions continue on junior high football uniform replacement; and a possible family admission pass for home games.