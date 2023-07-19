Assessor’s office to begin review of properties

Antelope County Assessor Kelly Mueller Oltjenbruns has announced that her office will begin conducting periodic residential and commercial reviews in Elgin.

Over the next few weeks, staff will be taking new photos and verifying information on all residential homes, outbuildings and commercial businesses.

For simple verification of identity, they will all be wearing Assessor Office ID badges around their necks. She said it is important for all property owners to have an assessment that is fair and equitable with those of their neighbors.