Asking for Quotes-Antelope County

LOW BOY TRAILER BID

The Antelope County Commissioners have the intent to purchase a new or used lowboy trailer with detachable neck. The Antelope County Commissioners will invite informal quotes from now until 10:30 am on June 8th, 2021. Quotes should be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to the Antelope County Commissioners, 501 Main Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026. The envelope must be clearly marked with “Informal quote for lowboy trailer” on the outside of the envelope. Quotes will be opened at the June 8th, 2021 board meeting at 10:30am. The specs for the trailer are as follows: Hydraulic detachable gooseneck, non-ground bearing that provides a minimum of 13” lift from ride height; Hydraulic Power Source: self-contained system with minimum 13 h.p. gas engine; Minimum 8’ 6” deck width; Tandem Axle with minimum 20,000 # rating on each axle (Approximate 35 Ton Capacity); minimum 20’ well length; if trailer is ‘used’ it must be in good working condition and have a current D.O.T. inspection. Please include in bid: Warranty information and the availability for delivery. Contact the Antelope County Clerks Office at 402-887-4410 with any questions. The Antelope County Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bid and shall determine in its sole discretion whether a product is acceptable as an equivalent. Thank You.

PUBLISH: June 2, 2021

ZNEZ