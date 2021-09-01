ARP Notice- School District #18

PUBLIC NOTICE for ARP Fund Nonpublic School

Consultation

On Friday September 10, 2021 at 1:00PM, a meeting conducted by Elgin Public Schools will take place at the Elgin Public Schools Superintendent’s Office. The purpose of the meeting will be to provide an opportunity for parents and representatives of nonpublic schools to participate in the development of a plan for providing special education services to children with disabilities who attend nonpublic schools and home schools which are within the Elgin Public School district for the 2021-2022 school year. Elgin Public School has received some additional funds under the American Rescue Plan that are available for use in providing services to children in nonpublic school settings. Parents of a home-schooled child or a child attending a nonpublic school who has been or may be identified with a disability and attend a nonpublic school within the boundaries of Elgin Public School are urged to attend. If you have further questions pertaining to this meeting, please contact Superintendent Mike Brockhaus at 402-843-2455.

PUBLISH: September 1, 2021

ZNEZ