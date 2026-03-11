Armor-coating of streets to be done this summer

Meeting last week, the Elgin City Council took steps to improve the city’s infrastructure.

At a meeting which lasted barely over one hour, the council approved the following:

• The purchase of 7,000 gallons of armor coat oil at a cost of $4.19 per gallon which happened to be the low bid. The oil will be purchased from Sta-Bilt Construction Company out of Harlan, Iowa.

• Accepted an estimate of $20,400 from WW Concrete LLC to tear out and replace concrete on Cedar Street. The work will be done later this year.

Later in the meeting, the council chose use just over $16,000 in fire/rescue sales tax funds to purchase stall lockers to be installed at the fire hall.

It’s hard to think about Christmas when its nine months away. But, for a short period of time, the Elgin City Council did just that.

Due to the deteriorating condition of Christmas decorations which have adorned street lights, the council decided it was time to find some replacements.

Following a brief presentation by City Clerk Kristin Childers, the council made the decision to purchase new decorations. Approved was the purchase of 20 fancy forked snowflake design pole decorations from Display Sales at a cost of just over $7,600. To cover the cost of the new decorations, they council approved the use of sales tax funds.

In other action:

Office help — Hired as a summer office assistant was Baylee Busteed. She served in that capacity last year.

Pool help — Hired as lifeguards for the Elgin Swimming Pool for the pool season were Kaitey Schumacher, Sydney Niewohner and Kenzie Wies.

Sheriff’s report — Antelope County Sheriff Robert Moore stopped at the meeting just before they adjourned and presented City Clerk Kristin Childers with the sheriff’s report for January. During the month, the department provided 63 hours and one minute of patrol in Elgin and responded to nine ‘911’ calls.

Closed — City hall will be closed on March 18-20.

