Antique Tractor /Plowing Bee Nears

The 38th annual Nebraska State Antique Tractor & Horse Plowing Bee is scheduled to be held August 21-23.

Organizers are busy getting ready for the three-day event.

Among the many activities planned for Charlie’s Park (1951 135th Street) west of Petersburg are:

• A tractor cade, starting at Creston and concluding at Charlie’s Park, gets the event started. Tractors are scheduled to arrive around 5 p.m. A cream can supper will be served, starting around 6 p.m. The evening will conclude with an open music jam and barn dance, starting at 8 p.m.

• Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, there will be a consignment auction featuring antiques, tractors, machinery, etc. Items will be accepted until sale day.

• At noon Saturday, the stock antique tractor pull will get underway. Sign up ends at 11:45 p.m.

All tractors, engines, tillage & harvest equipment, and machinery of any year, make or model are welcome.

Admission to the event is free.

Rae Valley Heritage Association, Inc., is the sponsor for the event. It is a non-profit organization. Proceeds from the event are used for organization & facility improvements.