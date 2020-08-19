Antelope County Salaries

NOTICE – SALARIES: July 2020

The following salaries are to be published each year between July 15 and August 15, according to Nebraska State Statute 23-122, revised by LB299 in 1996. Antelope County Employees are paid on a monthly payroll. The salaries vary in each department, due to job titles and the number of years of employment. The following are payroll figures:

GENERAL FUND: Commissioners (4) $15,748.10; (1) $16,756.10 – annual; Officials (4) $55,583.94 – annual; Deputies (2) $20.52; (1) $19.92 (1) $19.50; – hourly; Administrative manager – (1) $18.54; (1) $16.50; Clerical hourly (1) $16.00; (1) $13.75; (1) $13.60; (2) $12.50; (1) $11.54; (1) $11.25; (1) $11.00; Seasonal Clerical – hourly (1) $10.00; Part-time Clerical – hourly (1) $10.00; Janitor (1) $13.35; Custodian (1) $12.45; Sheriff (1) $59,139.67 – annual; Deputies – hourly (1) $19.00; (2) $18.00; part-time Deputies; (3) $18.00 – hourly; Dispatchers (1) $15.50; (4) $15.00; (1) $13.50; (4) $13.00; (1) $12.50; (1) $12.00; (1) $11.50; (1) $11.00; Attorney (1) $56,548.80 – annual; Veterans Service Officer (1) $25.00 – hourly part-time; Zoning (1) $27.57 – part-time hourly; Weed Board Members (5) $40.00 per meeting; Weed Superintendent (1) $45,239.40; – annual; part-time Clerical – hourly (1) 14.13; Part-time Seasonal Sprayers – hourly (1) $12.75; (1) $11.73.

ROAD & BRIDGE FUND: Full-Time Road Workers – hourly (1) $20.65; (1) $19.65; (2) $19.15; (5) $18.15; (1) $17.65; (5) $17.15; (2) $17.00; (1) $16.65; (SE3) $16.50; (3) $16.15; (1) $16.00 – hourly; part-time road workers (1) $12.00 – hourly; Road Superintendent (1) $53,499.96 – annual; Road Safety Officer (1) $50,000.00 – annual; Part-time Road Superintendent (1) $50 – hourly.

PUBLISH: AUGUST 19, 2020

