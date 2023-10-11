Antelope County Planning Commission Notice of Continued Hearing

Notice is hereby given that at the Antelope County Planning Commission meeting on October 5, 2023, the Planning Commission moved to continue deliberation of the Conditional Use Permit 2303-Summit Carbon Solutions/SCS Carbon Transport LLC for the purpose of a carbon dioxide pipeline to October 12, 2023, in the County Board of Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex at 3pm. The public hearing was closed on September 14, 2023. The agenda is kept continuously current and is available for public inspection at the Zoning Office.

PUBLISH: October 11, 2023

ZNEZ