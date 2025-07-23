Antelope County Fair set to begin

We’re less than one week away from the one event that brings together all of county – The Antelope County Fair!

Officially, the fair begins on Monday, August 28 and concludes on Sunday, August 3. That’s seven days of non-stop activities, something for everyone!

On Thursday, July 24, the dog show will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the cat show at 1 p.m. at the new Youth Enrichment Center on the fairgrounds.

The Horse Show will get things going on Monday, July 28 at 9 a.m. with the Horse Show. This will include all classes except for speed events, working ranch and roping.

Tuesday, July 29 will begin with the Open Class Entry from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Exhibit Building (North Door).

The Horse Show will continue at 9 a.m. with events not held the day before.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be the favorite foods entry/interviews. The cake decorating interviews will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The food and nutrition entry/interviews will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Starting at 3 p.m. and going til 7 p.m. will be the Clover Kids entry/interviews.

Entry Day for all other static exhibits that are not already entered will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. At the same time will be the Bucket Calf interviews. At 7 p.m. will be the Early Livestock Entry and the Team Penning at the Horse Arena.

On Wednesday, July 30 is the Open Class Judging which will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Exhibit Building. It is not open to the public.

The 4H Static Exhibit Judging will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it, too, is not open to the public.

The first year bucket calf interviews will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

At noon will be the Dairy Show and the milkers will be released after the show.

The second year bucket calf record books are due no later than 1 p.m. The Open Class set up of displays is from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and it is not open to the public.

At 4 p.m. is the first year bucket calf show. Check in for all 4H/FFA Livestock is from 8 a.m. to noon. The Bucket Calf Interviews are from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The final event of the day is the Ag Olympics at 7 p.m. in the Livestock Arena.

Thursday activities get underway with the Rabbit Show at 8 a.m. The second year Bucket Calf Interviews are from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Sheep Show starts at 1 p.m.

Livestock facilities will open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Goat Show will be at 3:30 p.m.

The Pavilion will open from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Registration for the Livestock Judging Contest will begin at 5 p.m.

The Livestock Judging Contest starts at 6 p.m.

The Beer Garden will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight. The last event of the day is the Bull Riding which will be at 8 p.m. at the Grandstand.

Friday, August 1 will be the Swine Show at 8:30 a.m. Judging of eggs and poultry caged classes will be from 8 a.m. until noon.

The Exhibit Building and Livestock Facilities will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. The pavilion will be open from noon until 8 p.m.

The Poultry Show gets underway at 1 p.m.

The carnival will be open from 6 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

From 6 p.m. until 1 a.m. the Beer Garden will be open.

The final event of the day will be Bull Riding at 8 p.m. at the Grandstand.

….see more at this week’s Elgin Review.