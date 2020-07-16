Antelope County Fair schedule set

Antelope County Fair activities are set to get underway next week.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, all events associated with the 2020 edition of the Antelope County Fair are subject to change. Here’s what the schedule looks like now:

July 20 — Pre-Fair Cleanup is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

July 24 — Judging begins for items including style revue, photography, clothing, etc. During the day style revue interview times will be assigned.

July 27 — Horse show, cat show and pocket pet shows to be held. That evening, pre-fair cleanup continues.

July 28 — Shows featured on this day will be poultry, rabbit and dog. Also, that evening, favorite foods will be on the west side of the exhibit building.

July 29 — Entry day for many activities during the morning followed by the dairy show that afternoon.

July 30 — Goats take center stage in the morning followed in the afternoon with the sheep show.

July 31 — Beef show and bucket calves during the day. Also, swine check-in starts at 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 1 — Swine Show at 9 a.m.

Aug. 2 — Fashion revue and awards.

Post fair cleanup will be done on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Grandstand activities

Extreme bull riding will be held Thursday, July 30.

This year’s fair will be unique in that there will be two demo derbys. A second derby was added when the Michael Ray concert was canceled due to the pandemic. Friday night’s derby will feature old school and bone stock division. Saturday night’s derby will be modified and limited weld. The combined purses for the two derbys is $20,000.

On Sunday, a tractor pull will be held. For all grandstand events, capacity will be limited to 75 percent or 2,600 persons due to the pandemic.Social distancing will be followed for all activities during the fair.