Antelope County Fair award recipients

By
Lynell Morgan
-
sundayfair3 3 col cmyk
4-H Extension Educator Tess Harms (l) recognized Elgin's Chris Redding (r) as the 2023 State 4-H Volunteer of the Year.
sundayfair1 4 col cmyk
The 2023 Jolene Mosel Helping Hand Award was presented this year to Curt and Brandi Qualset.
sundayfair2 3 col cmyk
Kandi Hart (l) was joined by son Tyler (r) in presenting High-Point Buckles (in honor of the late Tim Hart) to Luci Koinzan and Cooper Mueller.
sundayfair4 3 col cmyk
Cale Kinney (r) and Lynae Koinzan (l) were recognized with 4-H Outstanding Member scholarships.