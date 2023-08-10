Antelope County Fair award recipients By Lynell Morgan - August 10, 2023 4-H Extension Educator Tess Harms (l) recognized Elgin's Chris Redding (r) as the 2023 State 4-H Volunteer of the Year. The 2023 Jolene Mosel Helping Hand Award was presented this year to Curt and Brandi Qualset. Kandi Hart (l) was joined by son Tyler (r) in presenting High-Point Buckles (in honor of the late Tim Hart) to Luci Koinzan and Cooper Mueller. Cale Kinney (r) and Lynae Koinzan (l) were recognized with 4-H Outstanding Member scholarships.