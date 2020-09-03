Antelope-County COVID-19 holds at 25 cases

North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of 13 additional cases in the district.

Case count update as of Monday, Aug. 31 at 3 p.m.: 253 Total Cases (TC), 107 Recoveries (R), and six Deaths (D).

Antelope: TC: 25, R: 18, D: 1

Keya Paha: TC: 1, R: 0

Boyd: TC: 10, R: 7

Knox: TC: 75, R: 38

Brown: TC: 6, R: 0

Pierce: TC: 63, R: 21, D:4

Cherry: TC: 38, R: 5, D:1

Rock: TC: 11, R: 3

Holt: TC: 24, R: 15

xxxxxxxx