Antelope County Commissioners-Proceedings

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 9th, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Correspondence was reviewed. February reports for Sheriff, Treasurer’s Fund Balance and Miscellaneous Fee Reports, and Clerk of the District Court Fee Report. Pledge collateral was reviewed.

Approved minutes of the BOC meetings for May 5, 2020 and June 2nd, 2020.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved 10 access permits, 11 underground permits, and 2 ROW trenching. Approved/authorized bid advertising for 869th Road bridge.

Met in Executive Session to discuss jail security issues. Approved upgrade of jail security system.

Zoning Administrator Report. No report given.

Met with Antelope County Library Association. Met with TransCanada to discuss RUA. Met with Invenergy about ROW abandonment. No action.

Met with bonding company regarding bonding of road improvements. Approved motion to draft resolution for bonding.

2940 Account – no action.

Met with County Attorney regarding Traffic Stop Class. No action.

Approved action for holding interviews on Tuesday, 6/16/2020 for Clerk of District Court Position.

Met with Extension personnel regarding current, future and fair activities. Approved transfer of copier to Ag Society.

Discussed Emergency Manager position. No action.

Approved Vendor Claims:

General: AKRS, ex 12.54; AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE ASSURANCE, payroll ins 854.05; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, payroll ret 14540.42 ; ANTELOPE COUNTY COURT, ex 237.00; ANTELOPE COUNTY TREASURER, ex 505000.00; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, ex 252.50; BEAR GRAPHICS INC, ex 152.61; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 766.54; BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF NEBR, payroll dental 65116.06; BOMGAARS SUPPLY, ex 146.37; DEBORAH L BRANSTITER, ex 9.50; DEAN BROWN, ps 25.00; BUFFALO COUNTY COURT, garnishment 428.75; C & R SUPPLY INC, ex 28.00; CARNEY LAW PC, ex 9665.86; CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER CARD, ex 559.64; CENTEC CAST METAL PRODUCT, ex 271.83; CITY OF NELIGH, ut 3419.90; CITY OF NELIGH-RECYCLING, ut 250.00; KRUPGEWEIT, CRISTAN, ex 620.00; CLEARFLY COMMUNICATIONS, ut 144.57; CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT, ex 199.50; COLONIAL LIFE & ACCIDENT INS, payroll ins 3.25; CORNHUSKER STATE INDUSTRIES, ex 232.00; CUBBY’S INC, ex 459.31; DAS STATE ACCOUNTING-CENTRAL FINANC, ex 703.36; DOERR & KLEIN, P.C., ex 3696.01; MSC-410526, ex 65.50; DUGAN BUSINESS FORMS, ex 625.00; DUSTY’S, ex 64.30; EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS, ex 262.54; EGLEY, FULLNER, MONTAG, MORLAND & E, ex 278.90; ELECTION WORKERS, ex 10519.56; ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE, ex 3630.40; ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 251.97; ELGIN REVIEW, ex 115.19; ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, ex 928.70; FARM & HOME PUBLISHERS LTD, ex 980.00; FEDERAL WITHHOLDING, federal taxes 9300.58; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, payroll ins 1555.33; FREDERICK WEIBLE, ex 85.55; GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS INC, ut 507.58; GREELEY COUNTY COURT, garnishment 251.70; DARRELL HAMILTON, ps 11.00; NADENE HUGHES, ps 14.00; JONNY DODGE, ex 15.00; LIBERTY NATIONAL, payroll ins 64.20; LICHTENBERG TIRE SERVICE INC, ex 1141.99; LOU’S GLOVES INC, ex 364.00; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, payroll ins 42.59; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS, ex 87.00; MIPS INC, ex 2023.25; NEBRASKA U C FUND, ex 4754.00; NEBRASKA ASSOCIATION OF COUNTY, ex 2215.18; NEBRASKA DEPT OF REVENUE, ex 4072.42; NEBRASKA HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES, ex 270.00; NEBRASKA PUBLIC HEALTH ENVIRONMENTA, ex 210.00; NETCOM INC, ex 2304.00; NIRMA, ex 68993.00; VSP – NACO VISION, payroll ins 548.39; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL, ex 150.00; OFFICE DEPOT, ex 93.24; LISA PAYNE, ex 525.61; PETTY CASH (COUNTY SHERIFF), ex 31.30; PITNEY BOWES INC – METER PMT, ex 1131.90; PITZER DIGITAL, ex 1054.60; POLLOCK REDI MIX INC, ex 643.50; PROTEX CENTRAL INC, ex 162.50; QUILL CORPORATION, ex 270.45; REINKE’S FARM & CITY SERVICE, ex 3225.88; JANICE M RIDDER, ps 10.00; ROYAL OIL CO, ex 109.38; RYSTROM PLUMBING, ex 289.00; SCHROEDER LAND SURVEYING, ex 300.00; CAROLINE SIEMS, ps 25.00; WEX BANK, ex 139.45; SOCIAL SECURITY, 20196.04; STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 92.72; STRATTON DELAY DOELE CARLSON & BUET, ex 2393.20; CHUCK THIEMANN, ex 90.00; THE TILDEN CITIZEN, ex 600.00; UNL EASTERN NEBRASKA RESEARCH & EXT, ex 30.00; UNL ITS COMMUNICATIONS, ex 92.04; US CELLULAR, ut 576.73; VERIZON WIRELESS, ut 56.23; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO, payroll ins 517.12; WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF, ex 32.52; BONITA WELKE, ps 22.00; ZEE MEDICAL SERVICE CO, ex 64.95; 319 GRAPHICS & T’S, ex 59.96;

R&B: A & R CONSTRUCTION CO, ex 159579.56; AKRS ex 450.43; AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE ASSURANCE, payroll ins 181.87, AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP, payroll ret 9727.31; B’S ENTERPRISES, ex 18754.00; BANK OF ELGIN, ex 27853.76; BAZILE AGGREGATE CO LLC, ex 2542.15; BECKMAN TRUCKING INC, ex 29.81; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 444.01; BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF NEBR, BCBS dental 29934.06; BOMGAARS, ex 740.16; BOONE COUNTY MEDICAL CLINIC, ex 110.00; CARQUEST OF NELIGH, ex 15.29; CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICE INC, ex 6640.00; CITY OF TILDEN, ut 67.92; COLONIAL LIFE & ACCIDENT INS, payroll ins 18.00; CORNER HARDWARE, ex 22.99; CUBBY’S INC, ex 354.79; D & M MACHINERY, ex 174.81; DUSTY’S, ex 39.50; ELGIN EQUIPMENT & MACHINE CO, ex 42.44; ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 33.56; ELKHORN RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIS, ut 541.55; EMME SAND & GRAVEL, ex 13770.08; EQUIPMENT BLADES, ex 2582.40; FARMER’S PRIDE, ex 11675.98; FEDERAL WITHHOLDING, federal taxes 6377.70; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, payroll ins 373.11; FRONTIER COMM, ut 266.86; ; GREAT PLAINS COMM INC, ut 265.41; HENRY TROYER, ex 76.79; HOMETOWN STATION, ex 1373.52; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, ex 197.78; JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC, ex 7164.50; JONNY DODGE, ex 22.04; KAYTON INT, ex 227.50; KNIFE RIVER MIDWEST, ex 4249.95; LAWSON PRODUCTS INC, ex 17.10; LAZY T TIRE & IMP, ex 935.94; LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 70.92; LICHTENBERG TIRE SERVICE INC, ex 3738.37; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, payroll ins 21.61; MARX REPAIR LLC, ex 287.90; MATTEO SAND & GRAVEL, ex 3413.77; MITTEIS GRAVEL, ex 10295.77 ; NEBRASKA DEPT OF REVENUE, payroll state tax 2640.30; NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT, ut 227.48; NELIGH AUTO & MACHINE INC, ex 127.68; NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNS, ex 190.28; NIRMA, ex 64064.00; VSP – NACO VISION, payroll ins 256.23; NORTH CENTRAL PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT, ut 178.59; NORTHEAST GLASS, ex 535.00; NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE CO, ut 108.92; NORTHERN MATERIALS, LLC, ex 176863.50; ORCHARD LUMBER, ex 7.70; POLLOCK REDI MIX INC, ex 362.40; QUICK SERVE OIL CO, ex 115.85; RAZOR TRACKING INC, ex 775.00; ROAD BUILDERS MACHINERY & SUPPLY CO, ex 3883.60; ROYAL ONE STOP, ex 179.22; RYAN’S TRUCK & TRACTOR, ex 85.00; SAPP BROTHER PETROLEUM, ex 2561.56; SARGENT IRRIGATION CO, ex 75.00; SOCIAL SECURITY 13751.34; SPUD CONSTRUCTION INC, ex 25246.64; STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 92.72; TINSLEY GRAIN INC, ex 1768.24; VERIZON WIRELESS, ut 1199.66; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER, ut 133.00; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO, payroll ins 302.80;

Reappraisal: G WORKS, ex 14626.00;

Register of Deeds: MIPS, ex 319.60;

Disaster 2019 Flood: JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC; ex 7767.50;

Law Enforcement Center: AMH FAMILY PRACTICE, ex 121.00; ANTELOPE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, ex 503.00; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 9519.27; CORNERSTONE INSTITUTIONAL, ex 468.00; CULLIGAN OF NORFOLK, ex 82.25; DEAN’S MARKET, ex 1320.00; EWALT LAW OFFICE PC, ex 13259.05; FAITH REGIONAL HEALTH SERVICES, ex 688.00; HILAND DAIRY, ex 212.31; PINNACLE BANK, ex 380.12; PLATTE COUNTY DETENTION FACILITY, ex 2900.00; JESSICA SHAVER, ex 73.75; THRIFTWAY MARKET-NELIGH, ex 263.60; THURSTON COUNTY SHERIFF, ex 100.00;

Commissary – Law Enforcement Center: BOMGAARS, ex 129.66; JONES ZYLON COMPANY, ex 393.22; KEEFE SUPPLY COMPANY, ex 72.00; OMAHA WORLD-HERALD, ex 263.95; PINNACLE BANK, ex 376.48;

Building: FLENNIKEN ELECTRIC, ex 796.32; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL, ex 90.00.

Approved payroll.

Treasurers Pledge Collateral was reviewed.

Approved appointment to Antelope County Visitors Committee.

No action on Budget.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: June 17, 2020

ZNEZ