Antelope County Commissioners – Proceedings

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

May 11th, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Correspondence was reviewed. February reports for Sheriff, Treasurer’s Fund Balance and Miscellaneous Fee Reports. Pledge collateral was reviewed.

Approved purchase of mulching lawn mower for courthouse grounds.

Met in Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

Heard Emergency Manager resignation.

Approved Cash-in-lieu for 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved two (2) administrative plats.

2940 Account was discussed. No action.

Road Superintendent Report.

Approved Vendor Claims:

GENERAL: AGRA SYST, ex 480.00, AKRS, ex 760.07, ANTELOPE COUNTY COURT, ex 194.00, ANTELOPE COUNTY DISTRICT COURT CLK, ex 99.00, APPEARA, ex 82.55, APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, ex 781.45, APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, ex 16.50, LUANN BARTOS, ex 16.24, BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 1382.98, BOMGAARS SUPPLY, ex 24.98, BOMGAARS SUPPLY, ex 115.97, BOMGAARS, ex 906.37, DEAN BROWN, ps 25.00, CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER CARD, ex 593.43, CITY OF ELGIN, ut 250.00, CITY OF NELIGH, ut 4350.45, CITY OF NELIGH-RECYCLING, ut 500.00, CITY OF NELIGH, ut 72.00, CLEARFLY COMMUNICATIONS, ut 144.57, COLDTYPE PUBLISHING, ex 32.00, CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT CO, ex 84.57, CORNER SERVICE & TIRE, LLC, ex 47.79, CORNHUSKER STATE INDUSTRIES, ex 115.00, CRESTON FERTILIZER CO, ex 661.35, CUBBY’S INC, ex 455.36, DAS STATE ACCOUNTING-CENTRAL FINANC, ex 448.00, DATASPEC, ex 449.00, DOERR & KLEIN, P.C., ex 1495.00, MSC-410526, ex 161.29, ANDY ELDER, ex 15.00, ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE, ex 3614.47, ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 225.39, ELGIN REVIEW, ex 1327.85, ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, ex 260.94, ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, ex 2197.41, KATHY FEUSSE, ex 23.20, FLOOR MAINTENANCE, ex 22.10, GOVERNMENT FORMS & SUPPLIES, ex 390.00, GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS INC, ut 738.72, DARRELL HAMILTON, ps 11.00, LYLE HART, ex 200.00, HEARTLAND FIRE PROTECTION INC, ex 302.30, NADENE HUGHES, ps 14.00, IOWA PRISON IND, ex 269.06, JONNY DODGE, ex 2583.05, JAMES KESTER, ex 18.00, JENN KESTER, ex 7.19, SPENCER KESTER, ex 18.00, JULIE KRAUSE, ex 21.85, TRINITY KURPGEWEIT, ex 180.00, MAXIMUS CONSULTING SERVICES INC, ex 771.43, MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS, ex 46.00, MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS, ex 41.00, MIPS INC, ex 1034.65, MIPS INC, ex 652.61, NACEB NEBR ASSN CO EXTENSION BOARD, ex 100.00, NORTHEAST NEBR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, ex 900.00, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AREA AGENCY, ex 4501.00, ONE OFFICE SOULUTION, ex 224.14, LISA PAYNE, ex 1060.35, PETTY CASH (COUNTY CLERK), ex 15.00, PETTY CASH (COUNTY SHERIFF), ex 22.70, PITZER DIGITAL, ex 1615.39, PITZER DIGITAL, ex 39.40, PRAIRIE HILLS FORD, ex 124.92, QUILL CORPORATION, ex 135.75, QUILL CORPORATION, ex 161.88, REGION 4 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SYSTEM, ex 2039.00, JANICE M RIDDER, ps 10.00, ROYAL ONE STOP, ex 121.70, TERRI SCHADE, ex 7.99, SCHINDLER ELEVATOR CORP, ex 912.84, CAROLINE SIEMS, ps 25.00, WEX BANK ex 475.62, STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 2214.94, TAX VALUATION, ex 5000.00, THRIFTWAY MARKET-NELIGH, ex 35.00, DARREL TIMM, ex 8.05, ANTELOPE COUNTY TREASURER, ex 219000.00, ULINE SHIPPING SUPPLY SPECIALISTS, ex 76.32, UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA, ex 1506.15, UNL ITS COMMUNICATIONS, ex 46.02, US CELLULAR, ut 686.38, VERIZON WIRELESS, ut 326.21, VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS (VFW), ex 153.40, BONITA WELKE, ps 22.00, GAIL I WORTMAN,

ROAD & BRIDGE – AKRS, ex 82.39; B’S ENTERPRISES, ex 25,103.80; CARHART LUMBER CO, ex 105.99; CARQUEST OF NELIGH, ex 342.39; CARQUEST OF NELIGH, ex 262.59; BANK OF AMERICA LOCKBOX SERVICE, ex, 657.85; D & M MACHINERY, ex 155.33; DUSTY’S, ex 77.00; ERPPD, ut 529.91; EMME SAND & GRAVEL, ex 18,456.82; FARMER’S PRIDE, ex 593.21; FARMER’S PRIDE, ex 15,114.74; FRONTIER COMM, ut 260.61; GRAND ISLAND TRAILER, ex 13,232.23; HEARTLAND HYDRAULICS, ex 78.00; HUBEL WELDING & IRON, ex 70.80; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING COMPANY, ex 376.42; JOEL SINCLAIR, ex 1,651.48; JEBRO INC, ex 4,939.74; JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC, ex 5,231.25; KAYTON INTERNATIONAL, ex 2,268.63; LAWSON PRODUCTS INC, ex 421.68; LAZY T TIRE & IMP, ex 4.80; LICHTENBERG TIRE SERVICE INC, ex 1,919.70; MADISON CO CLERK, ex 631.80; MATTEO SAND & GRAVEL, ex 4,227.36; MITTEIS GRAVEL, ex 414.24; N & B GAS CO, ex 360.09; NEBRASKA HARVESTOR SYSTEMS, ex 163.36; NELIGH AUTO & MACHINE INC, ex 96.43; NELIGH AUTO & MACHINE INC, ex 330.50; NMC EXCHANGE, ex 68.12; NORTH CENTRAL PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT, ut 208.13; NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE CO, ut 102.95; ORVAL’S AUTO SERVICE, ex 87.50; QUALITY IRON & METAL, ex 120.80; QUICK SERVE OIL CO, ex 218.70; RAZOR TRACKING INC, ex 1,500.00; ROAD BUILDERS MACHINERY & SUPPLY CO, ex 2,579.63; SAPP BROTHER PETROLEUM, ex 2,346.75; SARGENT IRRIGATION CO, ex 75.00; SIREK WELL COMPANY, ex 432.00; SPUD CONSTRUCTION INC, ex 32,855.97; TINSLEY GRAIN INC, ex 2,104.90; VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK, ut 46.50; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER, ut 66.50; VILLAGE OF ORCHARD, ut 101.50; WILLIE’S SERVICE, ex 83.76;

REGISTER OF DEEDS: MIPS, exp 319.60

DISASTER: JAMES KOENIG, ex 6,224.00; RONALD CRUMLY, ex 9,760.29; JEO CONSULTING 2,050.00

LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER: FAITH REGIONAL HEALTH SERVICES, ex 675.00; WANEK PHARMACY, ex 1,252.17; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 3,477.17; HILAND DAIRY, ex 244.03; THRIFTWAY MARKET-NELIGH, ex 141.58; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, ex 22,923.72; AUTOMATED DAIRY SPECIALIST, ex 545.40; CULLIGAN OF NORFOLK, ex 82.25; IDEMIA, ex 4,677.00; AMH FAMILY PRACTICE, ex 16,694.00;

COMMISSARY: NORFOLK DAILY NEWS, ex 163.00; ANTELOPE COUNTY NEWS, ex 35.00; CORNHUSKER STATE INDUSTRIES, ex 2,250.00; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES 504.00

GENERAL PAYROLL: 99,021.74; AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP, ret 14,453.02; AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE ASSURANCE, ins 854.05; BUFFALO COUNTY CRT, gar 380.34; BC/BS NE, ins 67,287.76; COLONIAL LIFE & ACCIDENT INS, ins 3.25; FIRST CONCORD, ins 1,118.33; LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 64.20; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE 42.59; NEBRASKA DEPT REV 4,051.75; VSP-VISON 568.95; SS 19,642.28; WASHINGTON NATL INS 517.12;

ROAD & BRIDGE PAYROLL: 71,927.56; AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP, ret 10,121.46; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 64.20; AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE INS, ins 181.87; BC/BS NE, ins 29,934.06; COLONIAL LIFE & ACCIDENT, ins 18.00; FH 6,836.82; FIRST CONCORD, ins 373.11; LIBERTY NATIONAL ins 70.92; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, 21.61; NE DEPT REV 2,853.28; VSP – NACO VISION, ins 256.23; SS, WH, 14205.82; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS, ins 302.80.

Discussion and no action on tower in NE Antelope County, Invenergy Bond release, 2940 Account, recorder for board meetings, ZOOM Meetings to continue through June.

Approved payroll.

Authorized a special meeting on 5/22/2020 to discuss road repair.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: May 20, 2020

ZNEZ