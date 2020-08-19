Antelope County Commissioner Proceedings

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

August 4th, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Minutes from July 14th, 2020 & July 28th, 2020 BOC and July 14th, 2020 BOE meetings. Met as BOE.

Approved two (2) Promotional Grants.

Approved Preliminary Budget Requests.

No action on Emergency Manager.

Zoning Administer Report. Zoning permit report.

Distress Warrants presented.

Opened two (2) asphalt patching bids, no action.

Heard two (2) KXL land owner concerns.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved one (1) access permits. Approved five (5) heavy haul permits. Opened truck bids, no action.

Budget discussion, no action.

Approved Haul Route Agreement with Keystone, approved haul route map, approved phase I road use map, appointed Road Superintendent to facilitate same.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: August 12, 2020

ZNEZ