Antelope County Board of Equalization Proceedings

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
July 14, 2020
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes is on file at the Clerk’s and are open to the public.
Reviewed seven (7) protests, all agreeing with Assessors recommendation.
Meeting adjourned. Antelope County Board of Equalization
CHARLIE HENERY
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: July 22, 2020
