ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
May 11th, 2020
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Three (3) tax roll corrections were approved.
Meeting adjourned.
CHARLIE HENERY
Attest: LISA PAYNE
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: May 20, 2020
