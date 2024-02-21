Antelope County Board of Equalization, 2/13/2024

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

February 13th, 2024

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Four (4) tax roll corrections were approved.

2024 Permissive Exemptions and two (2) partial exemptions were approved.

Meeting adjourned. Antelope County Board of Equalization

CHARLIE HENERY, Chairman

Attest: DENISE KURPGEWEIT

Antelope County Clerk, Deputy

PUBLISH: February 21, 2024

