Antelope County Board of Equalization, 2/13/2024

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Neligh, NE
February 13th, 2024
Notice of meeting published as required by statute.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Four (4) tax roll corrections were approved.
2024 Permissive Exemptions and two (2) partial exemptions were approved.
Meeting adjourned. Antelope County Board of Equalization
CHARLIE HENERY, Chairman
Attest: DENISE KURPGEWEIT
Antelope County Clerk, Deputy
PUBLISH: February 21, 2024
ZNEZ