Antelope County Board of Commissioners Proceedings – November 7, 2023

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

November 7th, 2023

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the 10-10-2023 BOC & BOE Meetings.

Correspondence was reviewed. Treasurer’s Fund Balance Report, Treasurers Miscellaneous Revenue Report, Clerk of the District Court Report. Distress warrants were reviewed.

Approved Promotional Grant. Denied paying public presented bills. Approved year-end certificate for Highway Superintendent. Approved Law Enforcement-Town/Village Contracts. Approved Antelope County Library Association Agreements. Approved resolution regarding credit card use.

Heard public concern regarding 2022 valuation – no action.

Discussion with representative from Marvin Consulting regarding Comprehensive Plan.

Zoning Administrator Report, monthly zoning permit report. Discussion on WFPO Watershed and CUP 2303.

Road Superintendent Report. Discussion on culvert and River Road in Clearwater. Approved eight (8) underground permits, nine (9) oversize permits, and two (2) access permits. Tabled two (2) underground permits because of adverse actions. Approved Road Superintendent to contract 35,000.00 gallons of diesel fuel. Discussion of roadways and action plans.

Discussion with landowner on drainage issues.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: November 15, 2023

ZNEZ