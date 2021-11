ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

November 9th, 2021

Chairman opened meeting.

Approved agenda. Approved 11-02-2021 Board of Commissioner Meeting minutes. Pledge Collateral and correspondence was reviewed. October Reports from Treasurer, Sheriff, Clerk of District Court were presented.

Review of claims. Approved Payroll. Approved vendor claims:

General: JOSEPH ABLER, ex 88.44; AFLAC, ins 910.45; AMERICAN LEGION POST 172, ex 107.49; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ins 14,984.77; ANTELOPE CO COURT, ex 191.00; ANTELOPE CO DIST COURT, ex 250.00; APPEARA, ex 33.04; APPLIED CONN TECH, ex 1,227.50; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 272.13; BCBS, ins 59,321.35; BOMGAARS, ex 153.39; BOMGAARS, ex 96.93; BOYD’S NETWORK SOLUTIONS, ex 1,585.00; DEBORAH BRANSTITER, ex 32.28; DEAN BROWN, ps 25.00; BUTCH’S BODY SHOP, ex 127.00; CARHART LUMBER CO, ex 33.99; CASEYS, ex 363.13; CITY OF NELIGH, ut 3,401.29; CITY OF NELIGH-RECY, ut 250.00; CITY OF NORFOLK, ut 1,500.00; CLEARFLY COMMS, ut 152.72; COLDTYPE PUBLISHING, ex 358.62; JUDITH COLE, ps 10.00; COLONIAL LIFE/ACCIDENT INS, ex 100.88; CREDIT BUREAU SVCS INC, garn 409.40; CUBBYS, ex 780.28; CVSOAN, ex 110.00; DAS STATE ACCT, ex 448.00; DOERR & KLEIN, ex 371.39; EGLEY, FULLNER, MONTAG, MORLAND & E, ex 903.70; JAMES EGLEY, ex 66.80; ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 46.90; ELGIN REVIEW, ex 518.97; ELITE OFFICE PRODS, ex 423.03; FAIRFIELD INN/SUITES, ex 329.85; FED WITHOLDING, tax 8,511.50; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ins 1,020.82; GREAT PLAINS COMMS, ut 391.26; TESSA HAIN, ex 125.00; DARRELL HAMILTON, ps 11.00; LYLE HART, ex 200.00; HI-WAY MART, ex 360.51; NADENE HUGHES, ps 14.00; INTL ASSOC OF ASSESSING OFFICIALS, ex 225.00; K&M REPORTING, ex 50.00; K&T CENTRAL PLAINS, ex 92.67; KINNAN CONSTRUCTION, ex 112.50; KOINZAN ENTERPRISES, ex 130.00; LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 139.22; WILLETTA LINDSAY, ex 50.00; MADISON CO DIST COURT, ex 50.00; MADISON CO SHERIFF, ex 28.03; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 53.63; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 47.27; MAXIMUS CONSULTING SVCS, ex 650.00; MERIT MECHANICAL, ex 274.00; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS, ex 122.00; MIPS, ex 2,934.36; NACO, ex 2,332.76; NE DEPT OF REV, tax 4,030.75; NE HEALTH/HUMAN SVCS, ex 180.00; NE PLANNING/ZONING ASSN, ex 190.00; VSP-NACO VISION, ins 499.82; NORTHEAST NE HEATING/COOLING, ex 107.00; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL, ex 250.00; PETTY CASH (CO DIST COURT), ex 1.20; PINNACLE BANK, ex 423.63; PITZER DIGITAL, ex 586.18; PLATTE CO DETENTION FACILITY, ex 350.00; PRECISION REPAIR, ex 62.13; QUILL CORP, ex 39.56; JANICE RIDDER, ps 10.00; SANNE REPAIR, ex 62.28; SEC OF STATE, ex 40.00; CAROLINE SIEMS, ps 25.00; WEX BANK, ex 120.08; SOC SEC 20,309.32; BRITTANY SPIEKER, ex 174.20; STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 1,124.63; RYAN STOVER, ex 91.80; MICHAEL SULLIVAN, ex 66.80; CHUCK THIEMANN, ex 30.00; UNIV OF NE, ut 45.02; US CELL, ut 621.92; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO, ins 349.12; BONITA WELKE, ps 22.00; 319 GRAPHICS/T’S, ex 213.98; ANTELOPE CO TREAS, ex 500,000.00; DAS STATE ACCT, ex 114.68; STRATTON DELAY DOELE CARLSON & BUET, ex 370.50; DOERR & KLEIN, ex 1,128.80; NACO, ex 450.00;

Road/Bridge: AKRS, ex 827.26; AFLAC, ins 235.76; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ins 11,208.42; B’S ENTERPRISES, ex 3,500.00; BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODS, ex 5,573.30; BECKMAN LUMBER, ex 26.88; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 176.75; BCBS, ins 37,268.03; BOMGAARS, ex 1,927.15; CARQUEST, ex 947.19; CITY OF NELIGH, ut 26.00; CITY OF TILDEN, ut 70.52; COLONIAL LIFE/ACCIDENT INS, ins 288.48; COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL COR, ex 795.35; CONSTELLATION, ut 18.21; CORNER HARDWARE, ex 130.34; CREDIT BUREAU SVCS, garn 333.66; CREDIT MANAGEMENT SVCS, ex 361.59; CUBBYS, ex 782.51; D&M MACHINERY, ex 85.31; DINKEL IMPLEMENT CO, ex 323.40; ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 33.95; ERPPD, ut 488.35; EMME SAND/GRAVEL, ex 17,267.32; FARMER’S PRIDE, ex 25,458.69; FED WITHHOLDING, tax 6,966.76; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ins 470.83; FRONTIER COMM, ut 253.05; GREAT PLAINS COMMS, ut 267.82; HEARTLAND HYDRAULICS, ex 463.83; CREDIT MANAGEMENT SVCS, ex 338.14; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, ex 389.77; JEO CONSULTING GROUP, ex 38,665.00; JOHN DEERE, ex 53,151.63; JOHN PROUTY CONSTRUCTION, ex 4,630.00; JONNY DODGE, ex 608.64; KAYTON INTERNATIONAL, ex 2,905.92; LEIGH KLUTHE, ex 18.06; KOKES CONSTRUCTION, ex 133,979.35; LAWSON PRODS, ex 479.75; SHIRRALE LEGATE, ex 99.88; LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 260.76; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC, ex 1,413.05; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 105.67; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 31.87; MATTEO SAND/GRAVEL, ex 1,805.34; MITCHELL MACHINE WORKS/CUSTOM, ex 55.00; MITTEIS GRAVEL, ex 13,974.69; MR S’S, ex 1,051.78; MURPHY TRACTOR/EQUIP, ex 1,080.88; N&B GAS CO, ex 487.89; NE DEPT OF REV, tax 3,272.33; NPPD, ut 214.88; NELIGH AUTO/MACHINE, ex 575.72; VSP-NACO VISION, ins 333.63; NCPPD, ut 172.12; NNTC, ut 74.67; ORVAL’S AUTO SVC, ex 552.50; POLLOCK REDI MIX, ex 7,001.15; PRECISION REPAIR, ex 184.64; QUICK SERVE OIL CO, ex 65.10; RAZOR TRACKING, ex 925.00; REINKE’S FARM/CITY SVC, ex 38.93; ROAD BUILDERS MACHINERY/SUPPLY CO, ex 19,405.21; ROYAL ONE STOP, ex 305.08; RYAN’S TRUCK/TRACTOR, ex 3,292.47; SANNE REPAIR, ex 1,523.32; SAPP BROTHER PETRO, ex 2,313.09; SCHLECHT TRUCKING, ex 511.35; WEX BANK, ex 1,343.51; SOC SEC 15,741.16; SPENCER QUARRIES, ex 19,391.22; STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 95.35; SWITZER WELDING, ex 44.00; ULINE SHIPPING SUPPLY SPECIALISTS, ex 301.42; VERIZON WIRELESS, ut 186.71; VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK, ut 53.50; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER, ut 69.70; VILLAGE OF ORCHARD, ut 104.94; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO, ins 277.90; ZEE MEDICAL SVC CO, ex 117.05;

County Visitor Promotion: NELIGH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, ex 700.00; NELIGH-OAKDALE TEAMMATES, ex 200.00; ST BONIFACE CHURCH, ex 350.00;

County Visitor Improvement: NELIGH COMMUNITY FUND, ex 1,750.00;

Register of Deeds: MIPS, ex 334.80;

Disaster: JEO CONSULTING GROUP, ex 2,566.25;

Law Enforcement Center: AMH FAMILY PRACTICE, ex 317.00; AMH, ex 581.00; BARTAK GLASS, ex 965.00; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 402.57; CULLIGAN OF NORFOLK, ex 46.50; DOLLAR GENERAL, ex 18.00; ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS INC, ex 90.00; HILAND DAIRY, ex 338.64; IOWA PRISON IND, ex 300.55; KELLY’S, ex 378.00; LOVE SIGNS, ex 500.00; M&O DOOR PRODS, ex 295.67; NEBRASKA BEAN, ex 48.00; PLATTE VALLEY COMMS, ex 5,103.00; THRIFTWAY MARKET, ex 87.43; WANEK PHARMACY, ex 162.02;

Commissary: BOB BARKER CO, ex 145.98; PINNACLE BANK, ex 48.40; THRIFTWAY MARKET, ex 34.31;

Building: MERIT MECHANICAL, ex 5,388.00.

Zoning administrator – no report.

Appointment made for NACO representative at Annual Conference. Approved Civil Process Petty Cash account for $2000.00.

Tabled opioid settlement.

Road Superintendent Report – approved nine (9) access permits. Tabled two access permits. Authorized Road Superintendent to do road study on 529th Avenue.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

November 17, 2021

