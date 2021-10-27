ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Neligh, Nebraska
October 21st, 2021
Notice of special meeting published and posted.
A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.
Chairman opened meeting.
Approved agenda. Approved resolutions for Orchard Northeast and Tilden North Federal Highway projects.
Met in executive session.
Meeting Adjourned.
Antelope County Board of Commissioners
CHARLIE HENERY /s/
Chairman of County Board
Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: October 27, 2021
ZNEZ