ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

October 21st, 2021

Notice of special meeting published and posted.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Chairman opened meeting.

Approved agenda. Approved resolutions for Orchard Northeast and Tilden North Federal Highway projects.

Met in executive session.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 27, 2021

ZNEZ