NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Thursday, August 20, 2020 beginning at 8:00 AM in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room of the Antelope County Courthouse Annex. Said meeting will be held for the purpose of reviewing and discussing Antelope County Budget. The meeting is open to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s office.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman

PUBLISH: August 12, 2020

ZNEZ