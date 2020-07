ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

July 14, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Reviewed claims. Approved agenda.

Minutes of the June 23rd, 2020 and July 7th, 2020 Board of Commissioners Meeting was approved.

Approved payroll claims.

Approved vendor claims.

GENERAL: AKRS, ex 38.50, AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE ASSURANCE, ins 841.57, AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ret 14,934.32, ANTELOPE CO COURT, ex 151.00, ANTELOPE CO DIST COURT CLK, ex 69.00, APPEARA, ex 40.38, APPLIED CONN TECH, ex 4,766.70, BEAR GRAPHICS INC, ex 919.59, BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 258.88, BCBS, den 65,154.60, BOMGAARS, ex 186.65, BOYD’S NETWORK SOLUTIONS, ex 665.00, BUFFALO CO COURT, garn 361.26, CARHART LUMBER CO, ex 119.99, CARQUEST OF NELIGH, ex 27.02, CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER CARD, ex 691.92, CITY OF NELIGH, ut 3,911.41, CLEARFLY COMM, ut 147.12, COLONIAL CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, ex 2,395.00, CUBBY’S, ex 869.30, DAS STATE ACCOUNTING, ex 448.00, DUSTY’S, ex 46.00, EAKES OFFICE SOL, ex 310.14, ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 273.08, ELGIN REVIEW, ex 388.28, ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, ex 372.92, FEDERAL WH 10,516.71, FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ins 1,254.17, GREAT PLAINS COMM INC, ut 484.37, CREDIT MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC, ex 126.00, JONNY DODGE, ex 66.65, LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 64.20, LICHTENBERG TIRE SERVICE, ex 941.72, LOFFLER COMPANY, ex 1,699.00, MADISON CO ATTORNEY, ex 1,887.44, MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 99.71, MENARDS, ex 51.98, MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS, ex 87.00, MIPS, ex 1,386.01, KELLY MUELLER, ex 7.50, NE ASSOC OF CO CLERK, ex 125.00, NE DEPT OF REV, ex 4,406.13, NE WEED CONTROL ASSN, ex 120.00, NELIGH AUTO & MACHINE, ex 20.89, NIELSEN INS, ex 70.00, NACO VISION 560.07, NUTRIEN AG SOL, ex 1,612.80, OFFICE DEPOT, ex 77.07, LISA PAYNE, ex 40.00, PITZER DIGITAL, ex 583.46, QUILL CORP, ex 128.91, REGION IV INC, ex 2,808.00, REGION 4 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SYSTEM, ex 6,431.25, ROYAL ONE STOP, ex 36.00, SEC OF STATE, ex 20.00, WEX BANK, ex 390.75, SOCIAL SECURITY 20,808.84, STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 968.39, CHUCK THIEMANN, ex 60.00, US CELL, ut 576.73, VERIZON WIRELESS, ut 56.28, WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO 447.22, WILLIE’S SERVICE, ex 42.07, DEAN BROWN, ps 25.00, DARRELL HAMILTON, ps 11.00, NADENE HUGHES, ps 14.00, JANICE M RIDDER, ps 10.00, CAROLINE SIEMS, ps 25.00, BONITA WELKE, ps 22.00, CITY OF ELGIN, ut 250.00, ANTELOPE CO TREAS, ex 900,000.00, PINNACLE BANK, ex 1,273.65;

ROAD & BRIDGE: A & R CONSTRUCTION, ex 225,603.97, AKRS, ex 106.42, AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE ASSURANCE, ins 181.87, AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ret 10,975.31, B’S ENTERPRISES, ex 5,040.00, BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS, ex 650.26, BAZILE AGGREGATE, ex 4,042.11, BCBS, ins 29,047.22, BOMGAARS, ex 243.87, CARQUEST OF NELIGH, ex 19.40, CITY OF ELGIN, ut 56.25, CITY OF NELIGH, ut 26.00, CITY OF TILDEN, ut 69.81, COLONIAL LIFE & ACCIDENT INS 18.00, CUBBY’S, ex 484.36, CUSTOM TRUCK LEASING, ex 777.36, D&M MACHINERY, ex 24.47, DINKEL IMPLEMENT, ex 7,052.36, DUSTY’S, ex 204.30, ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 16.77, ELKHORN RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 508.71, EMME SAND & GRAVEL, ex 19,948.35, FARMER’S PRIDE, ex 10,715.93, FEDERAL WH 7,858.30, FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ins 504.17, FRONTIER COMM, ut 266.04, FUNK CONSTRUCTION, ex 19,120.00, G I TRAILER, ex 289.96, GREAT PLAINS COMM, ut 267.44, HOMETOWN STATION, ex 497.19, ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, ex 325.21, JOEL SINCLAIR, ex 237,362.70, JEBRO, ex 30,984.27, JONNY DODGE, ex 2,279.90, K&T CENTRAL PLAINS, ex 246.46, KAYTON INTER, ex 924.47, LEIGH KLUTHE, ex 59.36, KNIFE RIVER MIDWEST, ex 4,164.40, LAWSON PRODUCTS, ex 96.48, LAZY T TIRE & IMP, ex 696.02, LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 70.92, LICHTENBERG TIRE SERVICE, ex 1,109.27, MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 111.57, MATTEO SAND & GRAVEL, ex 964.75, MTS TREE SERVICE, ex 825.00, MITTEIS GRAVEL, ex 23,998.43, MR S’S, ex 528.40, MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP, ex 658.39, NE DEPT OF REV, ex 3,368.41,NELIGH AUTO & MACHINE, ex 179.64, NACO VISION 270.19, NORTH CENTRAL PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 167.56, NORTHEAST GLASS, ex 308.40, NORTHEAST NE TELEPHONE CO, ut 76.41, ORCHARD LUMBER, ex 13.98, POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIPMNT, ex 94.93, QUICK SERVE OIL CO, ex 2,188.41, RAZOR TRACKING, ex 775.00, REINKE’S FARM & CITY SERVICE, ex 110.10, ROAD GROOM MFG, ex 12,900.00, ROSE EQUIPMENT, ex 324.71, RUTJENS CONSTRUCTION, ex 112.48, RYAN’S TRUCK & TRACTOR, ex 4,935.16, SAPP BROTHER PETROLEUM, ex 1,678.74, WEX BANK – SINCLAIR CARD, ex 209.49, SOCIAL SECURITY 15,816.76, SPUD CONSTRUCTION, ex 255,562.89, SPUD TRUCKING, ex 66,665.70, STARKEY, ROBERT, ex 75.00, TINSLEY GRAIN, ex 1,468.20, VERIZON WIRELESS, ut 113.56, VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK, ut 46.50, VILLAGE OF ORCHARD, ut 101.50, WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO 302.80, STATE OF NE DEPT OF REV, ex 3,402.00;

REAPPRAISAL: NACO, ex 125.00, QUILL CORP, ex 739.40;

REGISTER OF DEEDS: MIPS INC, ex 328.89;

LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER: BOYD’s NETWORK SOLUTIONS, ex 806.79, CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 520.51, CULLIGAN OF NORFOLK, ex 90.00, DEAN’S MARKET, ex 299.00, MSC-410526, ex 10.50, HEARTLAND FIRE PROTECTION, ex 505.60, HILAND DAIRY, ex 364.35, MIDWEST SPECIAL SERVICES, ex 229.50, PLATTE CO DETENTION FACILITY, ex 1,550.00, WANEK PHARMACY, ex 456.33;

COMMISSARY: BOMGAARS, ex 41.95, CHARM-TEX, ex 1,110.75, KEEFE SUPPLY CO, ex 144.00, PINNACLE BANK, ex 434.27; BUILDING: ROB HOEFER, ex 3,500.00.

Correspondence was reviewed. Pledge collateral was reviewed. Sheriff’s Fee Report, Treasurer’s Fund Balance and Treasurers Miscellaneous Fee Report for June was reviewed.

Zoning Administer Report. Zoning permit report.

Authorized Highway Superintendent to study 841st Road for abandonement

Road Superintendent Report: Approved five (5) underground permits. Approved 12 access permits. Tabled underground permit. Approved 869th Bridge bids. Discussion of road maintenance plan, discussion on road improvements. Discussion of bonding. Approved proceeding with a $3 million bond for road improvements.

Met as BOE.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 22, 2020 ZNEZ