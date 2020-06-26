Antelope Co. Fair changes

With the calendar soon to turn to July, that usually means youth and adults getting ready for the Antelope County Fair.

In this year where nothing is as it once was, the same holds true for the county fair.

As announced last week in The Elgin Review, there will be no static exhibits for the Open Class or school art on display. All Open Class animal exhibits will follow the direction of 4-H animal exhibits.

Last week, the 4-H Council decided that all 4-H livestock shows will be run as “Show and Go.” After showing their animal, it must be taken home immediately. Following each show, the area will be sanitized.

Only 4-H static exhibits will be on display in the fair building this year.

Other decisions by the 4-H Council were:

Ag building hours — During the fair, the ag building will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 30 through August 1. On Sunday, August 2, the building will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Curbside drop off for 4-H projects will be utilized. Also, with the exception of favorite foods revue, no interviews will be done for static exhibits.

The Antelope County Ag Society will bed the animal pens initially at the beginning of the fair, but will not provide any additional wood chips for the fair this year. 4-H, FFA and Open Class members will be responsible for purchasing their own wood chips for the remainder of the fair. Only wood chips will be allowed for bedding pens. And, there will be no wood chips available for purchase on the fairgrounds during the fair.

Any questions regarding the fair should be directed to any Ag Society member or the Extension office (402) 887-5414.

Important dates on the calendar leading up to the fair are:

June 30 — All livestock, horse, rabbit ID Deadline • Youth for the Quality Care of Animals (YQCA) deadline for beef, goat, poultry, rabbit, swine, sheep & horse

July 1 — Pre-Entry Work Night @ courthouse

meeting room, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

July 6 — Fair Board meeting

July 8 — All 4-H projects entries on showorks are due

July 12 — Antelope County 4-H Shoot – All Disciplines

July 23 — Horticulture Entries deadline @ noon

July 24 — Photography/Clothing/Style Revue

July 28 – August 2 — Antelope County Fair

