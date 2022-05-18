Another young couple happy to call Elgin ‘home’

The sparkling eyes. The ear-to-ear, gleaming smiles. A rambunctious, nearly two-year-old snuggled between them.

That’s Nash and Courtney Schindler, in-town Elgin residents the last few years. As this late 20s couple posed for a photo near their two-bedroom home, visions of a thriving community sparkled in the setting sun.

With Elgin attracting more young couples planning to stay put, our town is bound to thrive, not merely survive.

The Schindlers’ story begins here in Elgin and, according to Nash, “I wouldn’t see us leaving the Elgin area.” Courtney chimes in — “We knew we wanted to raise our kids here. I can’t ever see us moving to a big city.”

Take note grandparents, a sibling or two for blue-eyed, blond-haired Bergan is in the plan, but not quite yet. "We may need a bit bigger house, and maybe move to the country," both agreed with matching twinkles of anticipation in their young eyes.