Anderson showcases ‘Sumaq’ at Bargain Box

By Jessie Reestman

Staff writer

You need not to travel to New York City to enjoy the magic of Christmas captured and revealed in an iconic holiday window display such as those of Macy’s or Saks Fifth Avenue. Instead, resident Yoli Anderson has brought a little of that holiday magic right here to downtown Elgin. Once again, her eye-catching creation is featured in the large display window of the Elgin Bargain Box and is quickly becoming a holiday tradition for the whole community to enjoy.

I stopped in the Bargain Box as she was strategically placing the finishing touches on this year’s display and listened as she shared with me the process involved in creating her designs. She explained, “Inspiration for my designs comes from anywhere. A single leaf can be an inspiration. I never know what will inspire me. I see things all over the place, there is a lot of trial and error, but once I develop a main idea, I just start building things around it. Everything I use in my designs is recycled.” To read the story in its entirety, turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.