AMH receives 2022 Performance Leadership Award

Last week, Antelope Memorial Hospital was recognized as a winner of the 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Patient Perspective as part of the National Rural Health Day celebration.

Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health (CCRH), the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcome and Patient Perspective.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Diane Brugger, CEO of AMH. “The awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital performance INDEX™, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.” For the complete story, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.