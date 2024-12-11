AMH provider to depart in January

On January 17, 2025, Amanda Wolff, APRN, will conclude her employment at Antelope Memorial Hospital. Due to a growing family, she has decided to take a job closer to home.

Amanda has enjoyed her time at Antelope Memorial Hospital and AMH Family Practice Clinics and it has been her pleasure to serve the residents of area communities. After January 17th, her patients may continue to receive excellent care from another member of the AMH Medical Staff. It includes Dr. Roger Rudloff, Dr. Troy Dawson. Dr. Kelli Osborn, Dr. Josh Thoendel, Angela Sucha, PA-C, Anita Murphy, PA-C, and Ashley Niewohner, APRN. Together, they provide coverage at the AMH Family Practice Clinics, located in Tilden, Elgin, Clearwater, Orchard and Neligh.

